Tyrod Taylor's fourth-down pass falls incomplete, and he lands on his left hand. He would leave, but return to the game later on. (0:25)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor dislocated the pinky finger on his left, non-throwing hand Thursday night in Cleveland's 5-0 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Hue Jackson told reporters Friday that Taylor's hand is also bruised and sore, "but he's going to be fine."

Earlier Friday, Taylor tweeted that he was doing well.

On fourth-and-goal from the Eagles' 1-yard line on the Browns' second offensive series of the game Thursday, Taylor had to roll out of the pocket to avoid pressure. As he threw the ball, he fell to the ground, and replays showed his left wrist bent backward. Taylor was favoring the arm as he walked off the field after the play.

The team said he was questionable to return, but he came back out on the field in the second quarter. Taylor remained in the locker room after halftime to receive treatment and did not speak to the media after the game. X-rays were negative.

Browns first-round draft pick Denzel Ward left in the first quarter because of a back injury and was ruled out for the game. Jackson said Ward also would be re-evaluated Friday.

Tyrod Taylor is set to be the Browns' starting quarterback to open the season. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Taylor was 4-for-8 for 19 yards before leaving, and he finished the first half 11-for-16 for 65 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, came in to replace Taylor when he was injured. Mayfield took over again to start the second half but later left the game after colliding with a teammate. Mayfield, who went 8-for-12 for 76 yards with one interception, was checked for a concussion by the independent neurologist and was deemed fine to return, but Drew Stanton took over from there and finished the game.

"I was fixing to go back in the game, but they decided not to put me back in," Mayfield said. "So, not my call, not worried about it. I should have taken advantage of the time when I was in."

As for Taylor, Mayfield said he wasn't surprised to see the veteran return after the injury scare.

"No, that's who he is," the rookie said. "He is a competitor. He wants to be out there. He is the same way I am in regards to that. He wants to be out there and playing with his guys."

The game plan for the Browns had been to play Taylor for the first half and then let Mayfield play most, if not all, of the second half. The Browns' plan is to start Taylor with Mayfield as his backup when the season opens at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 9.

Taylor, who is entering his eighth season, was a two-time Pro Bowl invitee in his three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March.

Ward was injured when he made a play on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter. After being down on the field for about three minutes, Ward got up with the help of trainers and made his way off the field under his own power but was ruled out for the rest of the game.

This isn't the first time the Browns cornerback has been banged up over the past couple of weeks. He entered the game battling an ankle injury that has been flaring up since being stepped on last week in practice.

Ward, the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State, is expected to make an immediate impact in the Browns' secondary this season and has impressed the coaching staff in training camp.