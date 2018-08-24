CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a left hand injury in the first quarter of the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night but was able to return.

On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the Browns' second offensive series of the game, Taylor had to roll out of the pocket to avoid pressure. As he threw the ball, he fell to the ground, and replays showed his left wrist bent backward. Taylor was favoring the arm as he walked off the field after the play.

The team said he was questionable to return, and he was back on the field in the second quarter.

First-round draft pick Denzel Ward, who left with a back injury, was ruled out for the game.

Taylor was 4-for-8 for 19 yards before leaving in the first quarter.

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, came in to replace Taylor.

The game plan for the Browns had been to play Taylor for the first half and then let Mayfield play most, if not all, of the second half. The Browns plan to have Taylor be the starting quarterback with Mayfield the backup when the season opens at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 9.

Taylor, who is entering his eighth season, was a two-time Pro Bowl invitee in three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Browns for a third-round pick this past March.

Ward was injured when he made a play on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter. After being down on the field for about three minutes, Ward got up with the help of trainers and made his way off the field under his own power but was ruled out for the rest of the game.

This isn't the first time Ward has been banged up in the past couple of weeks. He entered the game battling an ankle that has been flaring up since being stepped on last week in practice.

Ward, the No. 4 overall pick from Ohio State, is expected to make an immediate impact on the Browns' secondary this season and impressed the coaching staff in training camp.