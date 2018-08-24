MINNEAPOLIS -- Sacking the quarterback will cost players a pretty penny if not done correctly in 2018.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams endured a large sanction for his controversial tackle of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler on Saturday. According to NFL Network, Williams was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer because he appeared to exert extra force when tackling Kessler by using his body weight to drive him into the ground.

Williams, who hopes to make the Vikings' 53-man roster next week, tweeted his disdain for the fine.

Really got fined today for this 👇🏾 smh https://t.co/bfoXzCtsLI — Antwione Williams (@twanyouafool) August 23, 2018

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer did not initially agree with the penalty, being seen on the television broadcast saying "no, no, no, no" toward an official before seeking clarification. After the game, Zimmer said the refs got the call right.

"After I calmed down a little bit, I looked at it, and [Williams'] head was to the side and he was going to the side," Zimmer said. "If he would have just rolled, but he kind of pumped him into the turf. I actually think that was a good call."