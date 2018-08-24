CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has a reputation for thinking outside the box, and his hire on Friday for team president fits the bill.

Tom Glick, the chief operating officer of the Manchester City Football Club of the Premier League, will step into his new role at Carolina on Sept. 16.

Glick will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the business side, filling a position that has been open since Danny Morrison resigned in February 2017.

Tom Glick, named president of the Carolina Panthers on Friday, was the first American elected to serve on the Board of the Football League in England. Mike Egerton - EMPICS/PA Images/Getty Images

Glick has no experience on the NFL side, but he has served as chief marketing office of the NBA's then-New Jersey Jets, the senior vice president of sales and marketing for minor league baseball's Sacramento River Cats and general manager of minor league baseball's Lansing Lugnuts.

Glick has been with Man City, the current English Premier League champion, for the past six years. His hiring could signal Tepper's interest in bringing professional soccer to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium.

Glick also will be responsible for the new practice facility that Tepper has indicated he wants to build, perhaps near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

While Glick was at Man City, Etihad stadium was expanded with more seating and fan amenities. In 2015, Man City opened a state-of-the-art training facility built on 80 acres of land adjacent to the stadium.

"He has tremendous experience in professional sports, successfully fostering fan engagement in major cities globally,'' Tepper said. "I know that his record, expertise and drive will be major assets as we look to win on the field and in the community."

Glick is a two-time winner of Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 award. He was the first American elected to serve on the Board of the Football League in England.

"David has a clear and exciting vision for the team, and I can see and feel the buzz and anticipation for this new era of Panthers football,'' Glick said in a release. "I'm ready to get started and will give everything to help the team deliver for our fans, players, staff, partners and our communities throughout North and South Carolina."