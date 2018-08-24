CLEVELAND -- The Browns escaped a preseason quarterback swap.

Tyrod Taylor isn't expected to miss any time -- and is still in line to start the Sept. 9 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- after dislocating his left pinky and bruising his hand in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor's injury initially appeared serious after he awkwardly landed on his non-throwing hand and wrist while bracing his fall after firing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.

Tyrod Taylor is set to be the Browns' starting quarterback to open the season. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Taylor immediately grabbed his hand and ran to the sideline before being taken to the locker room for treatment and evaluation. He returned and played in three more series.

"Tyrod had a dislocated pinky, but obviously, they were able to get that back in place real quickly," Browns coach Hue Jackson said on a conference call Friday. "It takes 15 seconds to do that. He has a bruised hand. He's sore. But he's going to be fine."

Jackson also said he doesn't expect rookie starting cornerback Denzel Ward to miss "much time, if any" because of back spasms. Ward, the No. 4 overall pick, got twisted while tackling Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Jackson said Taylor will practice and there's a chance he and the first-team offense will play in next week's exhibition finale at the Detroit Lions. Jackson wants his starters to get as much time together as possible and is still considering playing them against the Lions.

Jackson said wide receiver Josh Gordon will participate in walk-throughs over the weekend, and it's possible he'll practice.

The former Pro Bowl receiver has only been allowed to attend meetings, work on the side with trainers and watch since returning from a self-imposed absence in training camp. Gordon, who was on the sideline Thursday night, has played in only 10 games over the past four seasons because of suspensions from drug violations.

Editor's Picks In Cleveland, Jarvis Landry wants to pick up where LeBron left off If the Browns' new receiver helps turn the franchise around, he might get the respect that he believes has eluded him. He could be a hero.

The 29-year-old Taylor is in his first season with the Browns, who acquired him from the Buffalo Bills in a trade in March to stabilize a problematic position. Taylor will start until top overall pick Baker Mayfield is ready, and the Browns will gladly put that off until next season.

Taylor has been a model mentor to Mayfield so far, and the eight-year veteran has impressed everyone with his work ethic and attitude.

The Browns seemed caught off guard that Taylor, who stayed in the locker room for the second half on Thursday, left FirstEnergy Stadium before speaking with reporters.

Taylor did post a thank you to Cleveland fans for their prayers on Twitter and said he was "doing well."

Jackson said there was relief that Taylor wasn't more seriously hurt.

"Well, I definitely got the final thought that he was going to be fine when we decided to put him back in," Jackson said. "Obviously, when [head trainer] Joe Sheehan came back, he said, 'Everything is fine. There are no issues. He can go back in.' Obviously, the player was very excited to go back in the game. Again, I felt he needed to, because our offensive football team at that time needed to play together.

"They needed his leadership. He needed to be out there playing with them. I think it is important for them to develop that chemistry, so I felt comfortable that when we put him back out there, things were OK. Obviously, when he was not there and he was inside before he came back, all kinds of thoughts go through your head. But I feel good about where he is and what he will be able to do in the future."