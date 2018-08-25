The Chicago Bears will rest most of their starters, including starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game on Saturday, first-year coach Matt Nagy announced Friday night.

"After their best week of practices so far in 2018, Matt Nagy met with the team today to inform them most starters, including Mitchell Trubisky, will not play in #KCvsCHI," the team tweeted. "Coach Nagy and his staff had planned for this all week, giving starters on both sides of the ball extra reps."

The decision was a bit of a surprise, considering the Bears are learning a new system under Nagy and have several newcomers to the offense, including free-agent signings Allen Robinson and Trey Burton and rookie wideout Anthony Miller. Trubisky, meanwhile, is in his second year.

The Bears have had a full preseason slate, already playing three games after facing the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3.

Sitting most of their starters Saturday means they will go from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9, when they visit the Green Bay Packers in their regular-season opener, without seeing game action.