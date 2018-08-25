Evan Engram is sandwiched between two Jets defenders on an incompletion and leaves the game with a concussion. (0:22)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram left Friday night's preseason game with a concussion.

Engram suffered the injury after he caught a pass and was sandwiched by New York Jets linebackers Darron Lee and Avery Williamson in the second quarter. Engram lost the ball at the end of the play. It was originally ruled a fumble before being overruled in a review.

In addition to losing Engram, Giants tight end Rhett Ellison left the contest with an eye injury.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley were not in the Giants' lineup Friday night. Barkley is dealing with a tweaked hamstring, and Beckham hasn't played in a game since breaking his ankle last season.

Engram is expected to play a significant role in the offense this season. He had 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie; it was the second-most productive season for a rookie tight end in Giants history.

The Giants open the regular season on Sept. 9 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.