LANDOVER, Md. -- On a first-quarter run up the middle, running back Adrian Peterson spotted Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis in the hole. So Peterson did what he once did so often: He turned trouble into a long gain. Peterson used a jump cut to bounce outside, then cut once more for a 13-yard gain.

In an otherwise bad half for the Washington Redskins, their new running back -- trying to revive his career at age 33 -- stood out.

Peterson finished with 11 carries for 56 yards in one half of action in the Redskins' 29-17 loss, showing Washington a lot of what it wanted to see. He displayed some explosion and showed an ability to carry the ball on consecutive drives. He even converted a fourth-and-inches down with a 15-yard dash around the left end, getting a key block from someone even older -- 34-year-old Vernon Davis.

Adrian Peterson finished with 11 carries for 56 yards in one half of action for Washington on Friday night. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Peterson also might have shown that he's the best first- and second-down running back on the roster.

The Redskins signed Peterson on Monday, wanting to see if he could unseat either Rob Kelley or Samaje Perine for the starting job. It's not as if the rest of the offense was humming Friday night. Rather, the Redskins' passing game struggled as starting quarterback Alex Smith completed just 3 of 8 passes for 33 yards.

Instead, the first half was about seeing what Peterson could do. The Redskins wanted to see his explosion, how he handled consecutive carries and his vision.

He started the game in the I formation, gaining 7 yards running up the middle. But that series ended in a three-and-out, so it wasn't until the Redskins' next drive that Peterson showed more.

It wasn't always big gains. He gained nothing on his first carry before a 13-yarder. However, that was followed by consecutive gains of 1 yard. On that drive, Peterson carried the ball seven straight times for a total of 28 yards. There was one flashy run and six workmanlike carries.

Peterson saved one of his best runs for last. The Redskins went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 40-yard line. Peterson, running to his left, was going to try to slam the ball just outside the left tackle, but a defender closed that gap, so Peterson bounced wide left where Davis was blocking his man.

Peterson did not play another snap, but he had made his point.