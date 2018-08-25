        <
          Jaguars' Marqise Lee carted off with knee injury suffered on illegal hit

          8:14 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee suffered a left knee injury when he was tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee midway through the first quarter of Saturday night's preseason game at TIAA Bank Field.

          The Jaguars announced Lee will not return to the game.

          Kazee was penalized on the play for lowering his helmet to initiate contact. Lee had just caught a pass from Blake Bortles, and Kazee came up to make the hit at the Jacksonville 42-yard line. Replays showed Lee's knee buckling, and he immediately grabbed at it.

          The Jaguars' receiving corps came out onto the field to be with Lee as he was put onto a cart and left the field.

          Lee is the Jaguars' most experienced receiver, with 171 catches for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons with the Jaguars.

