GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Two days after fill-in starter Oren Burks suffered a shoulder injury during pregame warm-ups, the Green Bay Packers traded for an inside linebacker.

Editor's Picks Luck gives himself passing grade for preseason While Andrew Luck wouldn't assign a letter grade to his preseason performance, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback says he earned a passing grade. Saturday's final preseason game included a touchdown pass to Eric Ebron.

The Packers acquired Antonio Morrison from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, the teams announced Sunday.

Burks, a third-round pick, had moved into a starting role after Jake Ryan blew out his knee the first week of training camp. The rookie from Vanderbilt started the first two preseason games and was slated to do the same on Friday at Pittsburgh, where he was hurt before the game even started.

Indications are that Burks' injury isn't season-ending, but even with him, the Packers were extremely thin at inside linebacker. Third-year pro Blake Martinez, who tied for the NFL lead in tackles last season, was the only inside linebacker on the roster with any NFL experience after Ryan was placed on injured reserve.

In place of Burks, the Packers started undrafted rookie Greer Martini and also used practice-squad member Ahmad Thomas against the Steelers.

Morrison, a fourth-round pick from Florida in 2016, started all 15 games he played in last season and made four starts as a rookie. The Colts switched from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense this season, and Morrison fell to the third string.

Pipkins made the Packers' 53-man roster last season as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 12 games, mostly on special teams, making one start at cornerback and playing a total of 112 defensive snaps. The Packers loaded up at cornerback in the offseason, signing free agent Tramon Williams and using their first two picks on Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson.