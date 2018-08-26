Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn was declared out with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Cedric Ogbuehi replaced him in the lineup.

It was unclear if Glenn was declared out for precautionary measures, but he remained on the sideline in uniform after leaving the game at New Era Field.

If Glenn misses any time, it would be a big loss for the Bengals, who acquired him from the Bills in March after struggling at that position in 2017. Cincinnati swapped first-round picks with Buffalo to get him, sending the Bills the No. 12 overall pick and a sixth-rounder while getting the Bills' No. 21 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in return.

Ogbuehi, a 2015 first-round pick, was declared the Bengals' starting left tackle after Andrew Whitworth signed with the Rams in free agency. The Bengals' offensive line struggled mightily last season without Whitworth or right guard Kevin Zeitler, who left to sign with the Browns prior to last season.

Acquiring Glenn was part of an offensive line overhaul that also included drafting center Billy Price with the No. 21 overall pick this year. The Bengals also parted ways with longtime offensive line coach Paul Alexander and hired Frank Pollack, who was formerly with the Cowboys.