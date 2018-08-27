Golic and Wingo react to Tom Brady cutting short his interview with WEEI after being peppered with questions about trainer Alex Guerrero. (1:33)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady abruptly ended his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI on Monday morning, saying twice that he didn't want to get into the topic of his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, once again traveling with the team to road games.

Editor's Picks Sources: Brady's trainer flies on Pats' plane Alex Guerrero, the personal trainer for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, flew to Friday's preseason game on New England's team plane, according to sources.

Here is the exchange between host Kirk Minihane and Brady that led to Brady hanging up after about six minutes and 30 seconds:

Minihane: We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn't for the second half of last year, I guess, and not on the sideline. Is that accurate?

Brady: Yeah, he was with me this last week, so it was; yeah.

Minihane: What changed with him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth? Was that understanding of other things? What led to that being able to happen this year?

Brady: You know, I don't want to; I'm not getting into all that.

Minihane: OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking about it at the time. When I talked to him there, he had said, in his opinion, all this stuff had been overblown, that he and [Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship, even then. Would you say that was true?

Brady: I said I don't want to get into it.

Minihane: OK, go ahead, [co-host] Evan [Drellich].

Brady: Yeah. Everyone knows, it's well documented the work he and I do together.

Minihane: No, I understand that. I'm just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he was traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday?

Brady: Yeah, all right guys, have a great day. I'll talk to you later [dial tone].

It wasn't the first time Brady had cut an interview short when asked about Guerrero.

On July 28, when Brady addressed reporters for the first time at training camp, he ended that session early when asked whether he had a reaction to those who have linked Guerrero to wide receiver Julian Edelman's four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

"I have no comment. That's just ridiculous. I'm out. See you guys," Brady said, before picking up his helmet and walking off.

As part of a contractual agreement between WEEI and the Patriots, Brady is a weekly guest of the station during the season. Brady's weekly interview made headlines leading into Super Bowl LII because a fill-in host on the station, on a different show, had referred to Brady's 5-year-old daughter as an "annoying little pissant" as he was discussing the docuseries "Tom vs. Time."

At the time, Brady had said he was reconsidering whether to continue his morning segment with the station. Shortly thereafter, at the Super Bowl, Brady said that he hoped fill-in host Alex Reimer wouldn't lose his job over the remark.