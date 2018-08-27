Louis Riddick applauds the Giants for how they handled Odell Beckham Jr.'s negotiations before signing him to a $95-million dollar deal. (1:40)

Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a five-year extension with the New York Giants that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in football, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver can receive a maximum $95 million over the course of the deal with $65 million in guaranteed money. The deal eclipses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's $17 million per year average and tops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' $55 million in total guarantees.

Beckham is set to make $8.4 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He has been seeking a contract extension for the better part of the past two years and was optimistic in recent weeks that a deal would work itself out. He is now under contract through 2023.

Sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano that the contract carries a $65 million injury guarantee and a $41 million guarantee at signing. Beckham will receive $13 million in new cash this year, and the first three years of the extension will average $19.5 million per year.

The deal opens the door for Beckham to make a return to the field for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Beckham has not played in the preseason after breaking his ankle in October and with the likelihood of a new deal lurking.

Beckham, 25, had at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three professional seasons. He was quickest to 200 receptions and 3,000 yards in NFL history, needing just 30 games to accomplish each feat.

