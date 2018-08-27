BEREA, Ohio - As each day goes by, Josh Gordon gets closer to stepping on the field for the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon returned to the Browns last week, after stepping away from the team just before training camp to deal with his "overall mental and physical health," and was placed on the active list Saturday after being on the non-football injury list upon his return.

Gordon deflected questions about his mental health Monday when he met with reporters for the first time, but did mention he appreciates the opportunity being afforded to him.

"As it relates to football, I am doing well," he said. "I am glad I was able to have the opportunity, and it is good to be here. I feel grateful for the opportunity I have to have a chance to come back out here with my teammates and enjoy this atmosphere."

Gordon went through the team walk-through while wearing his helmet and shoulder pads Sunday and Monday, despite not being able to practice due to being sidelined with tightness in his hamstring .

Browns head coach Hue Jackson looked at it as a player trying to just get a feel for wearing the equipment again after a long absence.

"Helmet and shoulder pads, getting closer. Every day we get a little closer," Jackson said. "He is working hard. He wants to be back out there. We want to make sure that hamstring is right before we put him out there, but I think that he is very close."

Jackson acknowledged that the wide receiver is not expected to start the season opener Sept. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I don't care if he is 100 percent, he's not starting against Pittsburgh," Jackson said. "We will come up with the right package for him to play. I wouldn't expect him to go play the whole game or anything like that, but I expect him to contribute to the football team."

When asked about the news that he would not be on the field for the Browns' first snap of the season, Gordon didn't flinch.

"I have no hard emotions or feelings or thoughts about that," Gordon said. "I think that's up to him to decide. It's his team; he is the leader. I want to help this team and organization win any way I can, and any way they see fit to put me in the system, that's what I am going to do."

Gordon appreciates that many have said they will be there for him for whatever he needs on or off the field, but also says he doesn't want them to act differently because of him and his situation.

"I just need them to be themselves, honestly," Gordon said. "If they feel like caring about Josh today, great. If not, great. I'm going to be all right. Things will go as they should. But I am definitely happy to have them in and around my life in any type of way. I love those guys, and I am grateful to have them."