Social media reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s new contract

Dan Graziano reacts to the news that Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants are nearing in on a contract extension. (0:45)

OBJ's new deal would make him highest-paid WR (0:45)

Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday became the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, agreeing to a five-year extension that can be worth $95 million over the course of the deal with $65 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The reaction on social media was quick as peers saluted the New York Giants superstar.

Everything we spoke into existence started way back when... @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/ave9aHPxC1 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) August 27, 2018

@OBJ_3 hey man, you might not remember me but I'm your cousin on your great uncle Ray Ray side. Saw you at the family reunion in 03. Can I have some money? Congrats on the new deal. — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) August 27, 2018

Congrats to the Lil bro @OBJ_3 well deserve see ya week 6 — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) August 27, 2018

BIG MONEY!!!!! @OBJ_3 well deserved brotha 💰💰💰💰💰 — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) August 27, 2018

Keep changing the game and raising the bar @OBJ_3! Congrats on the deal...Much deserved. — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) August 27, 2018

You earned every penny!! It's legacy time now.. always love lil bro!! @obj_3 https://t.co/48bZGKYxdD — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) August 27, 2018

Happy for the bro @OBJ_3 !!! — DK (@DevonKennard) August 27, 2018