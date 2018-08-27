        <
        >

          Social media reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s new contract

          play
          OBJ's new deal would make him highest-paid WR (0:45)

          Dan Graziano reacts to the news that Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants are nearing in on a contract extension. (0:45)

          4:47 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday became the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, agreeing to a five-year extension that can be worth $95 million over the course of the deal with $65 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

          The reaction on social media was quick as peers saluted the New York Giants superstar.

