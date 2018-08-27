INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck did not practice Monday because of a "minor" foot injury suffered in Saturday's preseason game against San Francisco, coach Frank Reich said.

Reich said Luck could practice Tuesday and would play if the Colts had a game on Sunday. They wrap up the preseason against Cincinnati on Thursday. It was previously determined that Luck would not play against the Bengals before he was injured.

Luck, according to Reich, suffered the injury when he scrambled for 15 yards before being caught from behind by 49ers linebacker Dekoda Watson in the second quarter. Luck threw a touchdown on the next play before sitting out the Colts' final series of the first half.

Reich said he had no problem with Luck running on the play on which they believed he was injured.

"Really, once you look back at that play, you're at the point of no return once you take it up inside," Reich said. "If you're going toward the boundary, that's one thing -- you can protect yourself. But once you kind of take it up the middle and there's a guy chasing you from behind, you're kind of committed to go finish that thing out. I think it was the right decision."

Luck, who has missed 26 games over the past three seasons, including all of 2017 with a shoulder injury, played in the first three preseason games. He was 20-of-32 for 204 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception, and the offense scored 16 points with him on the field.

The Colts open the regular season against the Bengals on Sept. 9.