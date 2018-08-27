JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and his foundation provided meals on Monday to first responders as a way of thanking them for the work they did during and after a mass shooting at a "Madden NFL 19" tournament at the Jacksonville Landing on Sunday.

The Blake Bortles Foundation partnered with Mambos Cuban Café to offer meals for first responders on first and second shifts. Bortles also included a note of thanks to the police, firefighters and everyone else who assisted the victims after Sunday's shooting.

"Thank you for everything that you do!" the note read. "Your service today and every day is greatly appreciated!"

Two people were killed and 11 others wounded during the shooting at Chicago Pizza restaurant. Jacksonville police identified the victims as 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, West Virginia, both of whom were competing in the tournament.

Police say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore shot Clayton and Giles before taking his own life.