ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins' offense, which hasn't been together in full this preseason, should receive a boost for the regular-season opener. Tight end Jordan Reed and third-down back Chris Thompson are on pace to play Sept. 9 at Arizona.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said both players, who fill important roles on offense, should be available. Thompson is recovering from a broken fibula; he also tore a ligament and had screws inserted into his leg. Reed played only six games last season and needed surgery to repair both of his big toes.

Thompson appears a little further ahead than Reed.

"Chris looks fantastic," Gruden said. "He's been great -- his pass blocking and obviously his routes, and he's hitting the hole. He looks great. He's ready to go. Jordan is getting there. The more he works and more he runs ... he had a great day today, just getting in and out of his cuts, getting a feel with [quarterback Alex Smith] and the different formations. He's on pace to be ready."

The Redskins' running-back position has been hit with injuries this summer. Rookie Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL in the preaseason opener, taking away one of Washington's playmaking hopes. Backups Samaje Perine (ankle) and Byron Marshall (knee) then were hurt in the second game. Though Perine is now back practicing, Marshall remains sidelined.

Because of those injuries, the Redskins signed Adrian Peterson, who is expected to start the season opener. But Thompson plays a crucial role for Washington. Before getting hurt in Week 11, Thompson had rushed for 294 yards and gained another 510 receiving. There was some concern earlier in camp about how much work he could handle early in the season, but Thompson said Monday he can resume a full workload in the team's nickel packages.

Reed has been practicing with the starters for several weeks, gradually increasing his snaps. But, like Thompson, he hasn't participated in a preseason game. His toe injury led to other leg issues last season, limiting him to a career-low 27 receptions and two touchdowns. With Reed, the Redskins are dangerous in their two-tight-end package. His presence enables Vernon Davis to get more favorable matchups. Last season, Davis averaged 22.25 yards on 12 catches in games played with Reed and 12.7 yards when Reed wasn't available, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.