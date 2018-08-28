The Tennessee Titans have acquired outside linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and multiple outlets report that the Ravens will receive a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Correa is a former second-round pick (No. 42 overall) by the Ravens. The third-year linebacker played in 16 games last season, three of which he started. Correa got off to a good start for Baltimore this season. He posted three sacks, six tackles, and two pass breakups in the preseason opener against the Bears.

Correa will be reunited with former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees and former Ravens teammate Kendrick Lewis. He was also a high school teammate of Marcus Mariota at Saint Louis High School in Honolulu.

The Titans get depth at outside linebacker, something they especially needed after rookie Harold Landry was injured in the team's third preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Landry has been seen walking around the facility in a walking boot, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team isn't concerned.

"I know Landry went down the other day, but it's not going to be the end of the world. It wasn't like we lost Lawrence Taylor in the second half against Pittsburgh. When Harold feels better, we will get him back out there," Vrabel said after practice on Monday.

While starting outside linebacker Brian Orakpo returned to practice on Monday, Tennessee is still without fellow starter Derrick Morgan, who has missed four consecutive practices.

This is the earliest the Ravens have ever parted ways with a second-round pick. Correa never found his niche on the Ravens' defense as either an outside or inside linebacker.

Last season, Correa was considered the favorite to be the starting inside linebacker next to C.J. Mosley, but he was beaten out by former undrafted linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. This year, Correa showed potential in the Hall of Fame game by becoming just the 10th player in the past decade to record three sacks in a preseason game. But Correa had disappeared in the past three preseason games for Baltimore.

Correa made four starts in 25 games, totaling 19 tackles and no sacks or interceptions.

He should be able to hit the ground running in Tennessee since he is already familiar with Pees' defense.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.