Dez Bryant indicated on Twitter on Monday night that he will likely wait until later in the season to sign with a team.

The wide receiver, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, met with the Cleveland Browns last week but left his visit without signing a contract.

Bryant, in answering a tweet from a fan where his Twitter handle was mentioned, wrote, "I just have to take care of me first" and "I will play ball this year just might be a lil bit later in the year."

In another tweet, Bryant wrote, "I want to be right ... that's my focus right now ... life is great over here."

Bryant, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the Cowboys' franchise leader in touchdown receptions in his eight seasons in Dallas.

Shortly after his release by the Cowboys, he turned down a three-year contract offer from Baltimore, preferring a one-year deal to re-establish himself in hopes of getting a bigger payday next season.