          Receiver Tyler Lockett gets extension from Seahawks

          1:51 PM ET
          • Brady HendersonESPN

          The Seattle Seahawks have signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a multi-year contract extension.

          A source said that Lockett's three-year extension carries a base value of $31.8 million, a maximum value of $37.8 million and $20 million guaranteed.

          The NFL Network first reported the deal.

          Lockett's new deal comes a month after Seattle extended left tackle Duane Brown for three seasons, and with free safety Earl Thomas holding out while seeking either a new contract or a trade.

          The 25-year-old Lockett was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He joined Seattle as a third-round pick in 2015 and was named a first-team All-Pro as a kick returner after his rookie season. He overtook Jermaine Kearse as the No. 2 receiver behind Doug Baldwin late in the 2016 season but soon after suffered a compound fracture of his leg in a Christmas Eve game against the Arizona Cardinals.

          Lockett made it back by the start of last season but estimated recently that he was playing at about 75-80 percent while coming off the injury. He caught 45 passes for 555 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Week 17.

          Lockett's extension is a sign that the Seahawks have no concern about his health and speed now that he's more than a year and a half removed from his broken leg.

