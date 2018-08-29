The New York Jets clarified their crowded quarterback situation on Wednesday, trading Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This reinforces the widespread belief that rookie Sam Darnold will be the Jets' Week 1 starter. Josh McCown, 39, who didn't play the past two preseason games, is expected to be the No. 2.

Bridgewater found out about the trade and boarded the team bus to say goodbye to his former teammates who were heading to Philadelphia for Thursday's preseason game, a source said.

The Jets went into training camp looking to trade Bridgewater, 25, whom they signed to a one-year, $6 million contract. They've already paid him $1 million in bonus money, so essentially they paid $1 million for whatever compensation they receive from the Saints.

Bridgewater played well in three preseason games, completing 74 percent of his passes (28-for-38) for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating is 104.7.

The trade occurred one day shy of the two-year anniversary of Bridgewater's horrific knee injury with the Minnesota Vikings. He has made a remarkable recovery and hasn't been limited in any fashion.

Bridgewater played in 29 games for the Vikings in 2014 and 2015 but missed all of 2016 after dislocating his left knee and tearing multiple ligaments on Aug. 30 of that year. He played in one game last season and signed with the Jets in March.

The Saints appear to have decided to upgrade their backup quarterback position behind Drew Brees this year. But Bridgewater is also an intriguing candidate to eventually become Brees' successor if the two sides ultimately decide to extend his contract past this season.

Brees, who turns 40 in January, just signed a two-year deal with the Saints in March.

The Saints have never made this kind of investment in the backup quarterback position during the 13-year Brees-Sean Payton era, though they did come close to drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017. The Saints are paying a significant price to land Bridgewater, considering they have less than $10 million in cap space and already traded away their 2019 first-round draft choice to move up and draft defensive end Marcus Davenport this year.

The Saints' two backup QB candidates this summer were veteran Tom Savage and second-year dual threat Taysom Hill.

Savage was solid but unspectacular throughout the preseason. Hill, meanwhile, was more of a roller coaster ride. Hill led the Saints in rushing in each of the first three preseason games, but he also committed four turnovers in the first half of the second exhibition.

Hill will almost certainly remain on the Saints' 53-man roster because they're intrigued by his long-term potential and because he also serves as one of their top special teams coverage specialists.

Information from ESPN's Mike Triplett was used in this report.