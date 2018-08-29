MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones was arrested Tuesday on allegations of felony theft, misdemeanor assault and for interfering with a 911 call. He is being held in the Dakota County Jail in Hastings, Minnesota.

According to arrest records, Jones was taken into custody at 4:15 p.m. by Eagan police and is due to appear in court at noon Thursday.

Vikings WR Cayleb Joneswas arrested on Tuesday on allegations of felony theft, misdemeanor assault and for interfering with a 911 call and is currently being held in a Minnesota jail. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire

"We are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement released by the team. "Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time."

Jones, a practice squad member in 2017, was already due to serve a four game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.

KSTP was the first to report news of Jones' arrest. The Vikings travel to Tennessee Thursday for their preseason finale against the Titans.