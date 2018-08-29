OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ravens rookie Greg Senat might have more to worry about than his injured right foot.

Senat posted a picture of him wearing a protective boot, which drew the ire of coach John Harbaugh.

"He'll be disciplined for that," Harbaugh said. "So, I'll make sure that we take care of that."

Senat deleted his tweet less than 30 minutes after Harbaugh's remark.

A sixth-round pick out of Wagner, Senat was Baltimore's starting left tackle in Saturday's preseason game because of injuries to Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst. He left the game early after suffering turf toe.

Harbaugh expects Senat to be out "for a while."

"Obviously, he doesn't know any better," Harbaugh said. "At this point in time when the regular season starts, we won't be doing that."

The Ravens are very tight-lipped about injuries. It's typically left to Harbaugh to comment on the specifics after a player is hurt.