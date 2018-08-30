FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have sweetened the contract of tight end Rob Gronkowski by adding $4.3 million in incentives for 2018, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Of the $4.3 million, Gronkowski can earn $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. Then he can earn a maximum of $3.3 million by hitting three of the following four incentives, according to Rosenhaus:

Editor's Picks NFL Rank: Predicting the best 100 players of 2018 More than 50 ESPN experts voted on who will be the best NFL players this season. Yes, AB, Von and Gronk are ranked high. But two GOATs lead the way.

• $1.1 million for 70 or more catches

• $1.1 million for 1,085 receiving yards

• $1.1 million for 80 percent playing time

• $1.1 million for nine of more touchdown catches

Last season, Gronkowski finished with 69 receptions for 1,084 receiving yards, with eight touchdowns and 79.3 percent playing time.

By structuring the deal in this manner, it won't change Gronkowski's salary-cap charge for 2018.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Patriots have added incentives to Gronkowski's contract. The team did something similar with quarterback Tom Brady earlier in August, adding $5 million in incentives to his deal.

Last year's contract sweetener gave Gronkowski a chance to increase his earnings from $5.25 million to $10.75 million, according to Rosenhaus.

Gronkowski still has a base salary of $8 million for the 2018 season. His contract extends through the 2019 season, when his base salary will be $9 million.

Asked Tuesday about his hopes for a sweetened contract, Gronkowski said: "I'm always open for that. That's not really my focus. I got a long season ahead and just trying to focus on what I need to really do and just let everything else play out."