PHILADELPHIA -- An arbitrator is sending Colin Kaepernick's grievance against the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.

Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, tweeted a picture Thursday of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank.

Kaepernick argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump urging the NFL to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

Kaepernick contends the owners violated union rules by conspiring to keep him off teams.