The NFL and NFLPA have been encouraged by their ongoing discussions on the league's national anthem policy, and while there is optimism a resolution can be reached, one is not expected by the start of the regular season, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Members of the NFL's executive committee met with select owners earlier this week to discuss the policy. In a joint statement Monday, the sides labeled those talks "productive" while noting they "remain committed to working together on solutions."

Sources familiar with that meeting told Graziano that as the talks continue, each side is curious to see how the other handles issues that arise moving forward, such as whether players will continue protesting during the anthem, what owners and/or the league will do, and if President Donald Trump continues to mention it.

The league's new anthem policy was unanimously approved by owners in May but put on hold last month.

NFL owners unanimously approved a policy in May in which teams would be fined if players didn't stand during the national anthem while on the field. The rule forbid players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sideline during the anthem but allowed them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The league left the punishment of players up to the teams.

The NFLPA filed a non-injury grievance in July challenging the legitimacy of that policy, and shortly after, both sides decided to hit pause on the new policy and discuss a resolution.