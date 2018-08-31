BALTIMORE -- Robert Griffin III says he feels as if he's "in no man's land" after not playing in the Baltimore Ravens' 30-20 preseason-closing win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.

"I put my best foot forward," Griffin said. "You go out there and you're effective, and that's all you can ask for. There's no stress or worry on my end because I know I went out there and showed them that I'm ready to go. We'll see what they decide [ahead of cut-down day]."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said no one should read too much into Griffin not playing in the preseason finale.

If John Harbaugh opts to keep Robert Griffin III, it will mark the first time in nine regular seasons the Ravens carry three quarterbacks. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

With Griffin standing on the sideline in full uniform, rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson continued to make strides in his first NFL start. Two days before Saturday's final cutdown to 53 players, Harbaugh indicated it would be a tough decision on whether to keep two or three quarterbacks.

"There's no doubt that you want Robert Griffin on your team," Harbaugh said. "He makes our quarterback room better and stronger. He looks like a starter to me. He has been a starter. Certainly a backup in this league, without question. I mean, that's not even close. I would like to have him on the team. We'll just have to see how the math works."

Baltimore's decision at the No. 2 quarterback spot ultimately comes down to its confidence in Jackson. If the Ravens feel the rookie can be the primary backup to Joe Flacco, they will either trade or cut Griffin. If Baltimore believes that, should Flacco miss time because of injury, Griffin gives the team a significantly better chance of winning -- and ending a three-year playoff drought -- it will keep him.

"I haven't been told anything as far as my future here with this team or anywhere else," Griffin said.

It seemed as if the odds favored Griffin sticking with the Ravens when Jackson had mixed results in the first three preseason games. But Jackson's progression could affect whether Griffin stays or goes.

On Thursday night, Jackson showed more touch on the ball, completed passes through tight windows and hit receivers in stride. In one half of work, he was 9-of-15 for 109 yards and ran three times for 35 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run.

"It felt pretty good," Jackson said. "I felt like we should have scored more touchdowns than we did. We only scored 13 points [in the first half] ... that really wasn't what we wanted. We'll be better next time."

Harbaugh was pleased with how Jackson has put together impressive back-to-back performances. The difference this time was the Ravens didn't put him in the hurry-up or read-option offense as much as his previous preseason games.

"I thought he played well," Harbaugh said. "He executed this offense -- I thought the best he has by far."

Keeping Griffin would go against recent history; the Ravens haven't carried three quarterbacks in the regular season in nine years.

However the weekend goes, Griffin said he had learned to appreciate the game after being out of the league last year.

"If I get that call [being cut], I'm sure it will be an emotional call," Griffin said. "But it's because it's been a long journey back. But I've enjoyed the journey, and I've tried to stay resilient and tough through it all."