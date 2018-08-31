HOUSTON -- The Texans have cut veteran punter Shane Lechler, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Lechler was beat out in training camp by undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel. The two alternated punts throughout practices and preseason games. In Thursday's preseason finale, Lechler averaged 42.4 yards per punt; Daniel averaged 40.8.

"Both guys had good preseasons," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "Shane Lechler, in my opinion, is a Hall of Fame punter. He's a guy that has meant a lot to us here and he really has competed at a high level, and Trevor's a good young punter."

Lechler said after the game that he felt this was the "first real" training camp competition he has faced since he's been in the league.

"I've had some competition before, but this kid is talented," Lechler said. "Very talented punter."

The Houston Chronicle first reported Lechler's release.

Lechler, 42, said he did not plan to retire if he did not make the team in Houston. If he signs with another team, the seven-time Pro Bowler will be entering his 19th NFL season.

The Texans signed Lechler to a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason. Along with punting, Lechler was the Texans' holder. Daniel will likely assume those responsibilities as well.

"I've invested a lot of time," Lechler said. "If I was going to retire, I would have done it before the end of offseason workouts. I'm dug in. I'm going to play as long as I can. I still have something left in the tank."

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.