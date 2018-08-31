FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys informed defensive end Kony Ealy that he will be among the players released by Saturday's deadline to reach the 53-man limit, according to a tweet from his agent.

The Cowboys signed Ealy to a one-year deal in April that included a $200,000 signing bonus, but that was before the Cowboys selected Dorance Armstrong in the fourth round and had Randy Gregory return from a yearlong suspension.

Ealy played in 15 games last season with the New York Jets, recording one sack. Since tying a Super Bowl record with three sacks and picking off a pass for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, Ealy has not been able to maintain consistency.

Had Ealy made the Cowboys' 53-man roster for the first week, his $800,000 base salary would have been guaranteed and he would have earned a $100,000 roster bonus. He had another $150,000 in roster bonuses he could have made for the rest of the season.

The Cowboys worked Ealy at both defensive end spots and as an interior pass-rusher, but he did not make as many plays as Armstrong or Gregory.