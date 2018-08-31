Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley faces a four-game suspension without pay in connection with his arrest earlier this offseason, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The suspension is subject to appeal, the source said.

Worley pleaded guilty on June 18 to three misdemeanor charges -- driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest -- stemming from his arrest in April, according to online court records.

Three other charges, including a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license, were dropped. Worley was sentenced to 72 hours in jail on the DUI charge but was credited with time served. He was sentenced to two years of probation on the other two charges.

Worley, then with the Philadelphia Eagles, was arrested April 15 near the team facility when he was allegedly found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway, according to NFL Network.

The Eagles, who had acquired Worley in a trade that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers, waived the cornerback after his arrest. He later signed with the Raiders.