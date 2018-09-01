The Buffalo Bills on Saturday released wide receiver Corey Coleman, a source confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

NFL Network first reported Coleman's release. He was acquired in an Aug. 5 trade with the Cleveland Browns for a seventh-round pick in 2020.

Coleman caught three passes for 7 yards in three preseason games for the Bills. In a sign that he could be on roster bubble, Coleman played in Thursday's preseason finale, finishing without a catch on three targets.

Coleman, 24, was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2016. The Bills will owe $3.5 million to Coleman that was guaranteed as part of his rookie contract inherited from Cleveland.

The Bills' top four receivers this season are expected to be Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones, Jeremy Kerley and Andre Holmes.