MINNEAPOLIS -- In a surprising move on roster cut-down day, the Minnesota Vikings released veteran defensive end Brian Robison, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robison, who spent the past 11 seasons with Minnesota after being drafted by the Vikings in 2007, took a $2 million pay cut to return in 2018 after restructuring his contract before OTAs. He was the longest-tenured member of the roster.

The Vikings cleared $1.105 million in salary-cap space by releasing Robison.

The move hasn't been announced by the Vikings, but Robison reacted to the news on Twitter.

Sad Day! I love you Vikings Fans, teammates, coaches and all I have come in contact with over the years. This one hurts, but it's not goodbye. More like see you later. Thank you @Vikings for 11 amazing years and one opportunity. Formal letter to come soon. pic.twitter.com/zney9S5tGD — Brian Robison (@Brian_Robison) September 1, 2018

The 35-year-old had noted his decision to return was "tough" after considering retirement after the Vikings' 13-3 season in 2017. His quest to bring a championship to the state of Minnesota is what Robison said drove him to come back despite a reduced salary.

"It's a business and this business is very cutthroat, and there's a lot of business moves that even the guys up in the front office, they don't always want to do, but it's just part of the business that they have to do," Robison said in May. "I don't really have any animosity towards them. As far as I'm concerned, it was a decision that I had to make for me and my family. It was a decision that really rested solely upon me. I had the option of not coming back, but at the end of the day, this is the place that I wanted to be."

Robison's release reflects the vast depth the Vikings have along the defensive line. Both Stephen Weatherly and Tashawn Bower are considered the team's top reserve pass-rushers. After strong preseason performances, the two defensive ends are expected to be first in line behind Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter as the Vikings aim to build a rotation along the D-line.

Robison ends his time as a Viking with 60 recorded sacks and 289 career tackles. Last season, Robison played 56 percent of snaps and recorded four sacks from his reserve role.