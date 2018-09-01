Paxton Lynch responds resoundingly to the potential of being cut by the Broncos, turning in a 14-for-15 passing day with two scores. (0:42)

The Denver Broncos are expected to keep quarterback Paxton Lynch, despite his struggles this summer, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lynch will be the third quarterback on the 53-man roster, behind starter Case Keenum and backup Chad Kelly.

Lynch, whom the Broncos traded up to select in the first round of the 2016 draft (26th overall), lost back-to-back training camp battles with Trevor Siemian in the previous two summers. This summer, Lynch slid to No. 3 on the depth chart.

He had a strong outing in the Broncos' preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 14 of 15 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.