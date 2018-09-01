Unless another team steps up in a way it hasn't to date, the Seattle Seahawks do not plan to trade holdout safety Earl Thomas, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks continue to insist they are not willing to give away Thomas, who has held out of training camp because of his contract.

Earlier this month, writing for The Players' Tribune, Thomas said that he deserves to be paid accordingly as the only "Legion of Boom" mainstay still on the team. He implied that he has taken a discount in the past to keep the Seahawks' storied secondary together.

The Seahawks are not in negotiations with Thomas, and there has been nothing to indicate that they are interested in giving him an extension while his current deal has a season remaining. Thomas' contract carries an $8.5 million salary in 2018.

Thomas, 29, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, has 25 interceptions, 66 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and 662 tackles in eight NFL seasons. He also has scored three defensive touchdowns.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.