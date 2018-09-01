FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One year after signing running back Mike Gillislee to a two-year, $6.4 million contract as a restricted free agent, the New England Patriots have informed Gillislee of their plans to release him Saturday, a source confirmed.

The move hasn't been announced but Gillislee reacted to the news on Instagram.

Gillislee had opened 2017 as the team's No. 1 running back before Dion Lewis seized the job in the sixth week of the season. Gillislee played in nine games last season, totaling 104 carries for 383 yards (3.7 YPG) and five touchdowns.

This year, he was fighting for a roster spot behind locks Rex Burkhead, James White and first-round draft choice Sony Michel.

The Patriots had surrendered a fifth-round draft choice to sign Gillislee away from the Buffalo Bills, which they used on linebacker Matt Milano. As a rookie, Milano played in all 16 games, with five starts. He projects as a starter at weakside linebacker in 2018.

The Boston Herald first reported the Patriots' plans to release Gillislee.