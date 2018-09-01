KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cornerback David Amerson, who entered training camp as the third cornerback, has been released by the Chiefs, according to his agent, Safarrah Lawson.

The Chiefs recently added two cornerbacks, veteran Orlando Scandrick as a free agent and rookie Charvarius Ward in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Those moves plus Amerson's poor preseason performance made him expendable.

Amerson was the victim of multiple big plays in each of the Chiefs' first three preseason games. He didn't play in the fourth game.

"At some point, I think he just lost his confidence," Lawson said.

Amerson, who signed with the Chiefs as a free agent during the offseason, started 56 games in his first five NFL seasons with Washington and Oakland.