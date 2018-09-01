PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers dumped experience for upside at quarterback, cutting six-year veteran Landry Jones in favor of Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.

This is a bold move since the Steelers' backups now have no NFL snaps on their resumes. But Rudolph and Dobbs both impressed late in the preseason, with Dobbs starting 8-of-12 for 151 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing) Thursday against the Panthers and Rudolph adding two touchdowns of his own on 102 yards and 5-of-9 passing.

Jones was a reliable option over five seasons, completing 108 of 169 passes for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 18 games and five starts. The Steelers knew what they had in Jones and but need to find out more about Rudolph, a third-round rookie who was a lock to make the roster, and Dobbs, who finished the preseason with 498 total yards and five touchdowns.

Teammates liked what they saw from Dobbs, who garnered at least mild trade interest from the Steelers.

"I told (Dobbs) I was proud of him," said running back Stevan Ridley. "For a young guy to come in and play the way he did tonight is exceptional. He rose to the occasion."