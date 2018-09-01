The Oakland Raiders have informed Martavis Bryant he will be released on Saturday, as the wide receiver is facing a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Bryant ran afoul of the NFL's drug policy at some point this offseason, the sources said, the second violation for the receiver. The suspension could potentially be for a full season, although the appeal process currently underway could shorten it or even possibly eliminate it.

The Raiders were hoping to get a resolution before the 4 p.m. ET deadline Saturday for roster submission but did not, and the uncertainty over his status is why they released him.

The Raiders traded for Bryant during the 2018 NFL draft, sending a third-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryant, 26, missed the entire 2016 season because of a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy but returned to haul in 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season.

During training camp, Raiders coach Jon Gruden lamented Bryant's missing practice and not being "versatile" enough as a receiver. In his final news conference of training camp, Gruden made a quip about Bryant after the receiver practiced after missing the previous two days with migraine headaches.

"We're calling Martavis 'The White Tiger,'" Gruden said. "I used to go to Busch Gardens in Tampa. ... You know, you go to Busch Gardens, and they got a white tiger? You go 12 times, 13 times I went to Busch Gardens and the white tiger was always in his cage. Well, the white tiger came out today. Bryant came out. I don't know if you get that analogy, but sometimes he comes out to play and sometimes he doesn't. And it's good to see him because he's really special, like the white tiger."

Bryant had one year left on his contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.