KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs continued to overhaul their secondary by signing veteran safety Ron Parker on Sunday. The Chiefs cleared roster room for Parker by placing another safety, Daniel Sorensen, on injured reserve.

Parker played the past five seasons with the Chiefs, the past four as a starting safety. But he was released last winter and signed with the Falcons. He was recently released in Atlanta.

Counting Parker as new since he didn't participate with the Chiefs in training camp or the preseason, seven of Kansas City's 10 defensive backs arrived only recently. Cornerback Kendall Fuller joined in March in a trade. Safety Armani Watts and cornerback Tremon Smith are rookies. Cornerbacks Orlando Scandrick and Charvarius Ward and safety Jordan Lucas arrived since the start of the preseason, Ward and Lucas in the last week.

Only safeties Eric Berry and Eric Murray and cornerback Steven Nelson played with the Chiefs last season and were with Kansas City all through the offseason.

By keeping Sorensen on their 53-player roster for a day after the mandatory cuts, he is eligible to return later in the season. Sorensen became a starter last season after the Chiefs lost Berry in the season opener with an injury.

"We hope he plays at least half the season,'' general manager Brett Veach said.

Sorensen tore the lateral meniscus and suffered damage to the MCL in his left leg during training camp. He also fractured his tibia.

The Chiefs will also go with two quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne, after releasing third-stringer Matt McGloin. The Chiefs needed roster room after claiming offensive lineman Ike Boettger off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.