CINCINNATI -- Veteran defensive end Michael Johnson is re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a source.

Johnson was released with the initial wave of cuts after preseason, but Bengals coach Marvin Lewis indicated Saturday that he could be back after the team made more moves to finalize its roster.

Johnson will likely start in the Bengals' 4-3 base defense, despite the emergence of young players such as Jordan Willis, Sam Hubbard and Carl Lawson.

Excluding one season in which he signed with the Buccaneers, Johnson has been with the Bengals since they selected him in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft.