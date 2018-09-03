Former New England linebacker Marquis Flowers is signing with the Detroit Lions, his agent told ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, reuniting Flowers with his former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

The move is an unsurprising one for the Lions, considering their needs in the front seven and the familiarity between the first-year Lions head coach, Patricia, and the linebacker. Flowers appeared to be a fit with Detroit in free agency in March, but he re-signed with New England.

The Patriots then released him Saturday and he didn't have to go through waivers as a vested veteran. Less than 48 hours later, Flowers ended up signing with the Lions.

Flowers played 26 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps last season. He is a fast linebacker who was part of the team's dime package late in the year. He was also a core special teamer.

The Patriots had acquired Flowers in a trade from the Bengals for a seventh-round pick in August 2017.

The Lions have had specific issues covering tight ends and running backs the past two seasons -- another issue that came up throughout the preseason. Flowers, who has speed other Detroit linebackers don't have, can help remedy that in a best-case scenario.

In a Providence Journal story from January, Flowers credited Patricia with giving him confidence throughout last season that led to his breakout.

"I'll never forgot, I was walking in the hallway and coach Matt Patricia came up to me and said, basically, to keep trying to get better and he likes me, believes in me and really believes I can help the team win," Flowers told the Journal. "That was the first time I ever heard that from a defensive coordinator since I've been in [the NFL]. I'm like, 'Whoa. Is he lying?' Then I went home and it put even more [confidence] in me -- like, 'come on, this is not where you've been. You've got a chance to help the team win.' I can just say that coach Matt Patricia and coach Brian Flores, they believed in me."

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss contributed to this report.