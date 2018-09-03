The Get Up! crew weighs in on what Nathan Peterman getting the Week 1 starting spot means for rookie QB Josh Allen. (1:14)

The Buffalo Bills named Nathan Peterman their starting quarterback for the regular-season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nathan Peterman: Tale of Two QBs Nathan Peterman has been one of the better preseason quarterbacks. This year, he had a 80.5 completion percentage and averaged 10.5 yards per attempt. His 2017 preseason success did not translate over to the regular season: Preseason Reg. Season Comp. pct. 63.3 48.1 Yards per att. 7.4 5.1 TD-INT 4-1 2-6 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Peterman being named the starter was expected after he completed 33 of 41 passes this preseason for 431 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Peterman and rookie quarterback Josh Allen were among a large group of core players the Bills held out of Thursday's preseason finale, suggesting they were being considered for the starting job in Week 1. However, coach Sean McDermott said after the game that AJ McCarron, who started and played the entire contest, was still in the mix to start the opener.

McCarron was then traded to the Raiders on Saturday.

By going with Peterman, the Bills avoid starting Allen against a defense known to dominate young quarterbacks. Ravens are 14-2 (.875) against rookie QBs at home. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore has allowed four touchdowns to rookie QBs at M&T Bank Stadium while forcing 13 interceptions.

Peterman will be the Bills' 11th season-opening starting quarterback since 1997, their first season without Jim Kelly. The only teams with more season-opening starting QBs over that span are the Cleveland Browns (16), Washington Redskins (12) and Minnesota Vikings (12). The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have had 11 over that span (including this season).

After McCarron suffered a shoulder injury while starting the second preseason game, Peterman and Allen split snaps with the first-team offense. Allen started the Bills' third preseason game in an effort by McDermott to give the No. 7 overall pick some experience in that role. Allen completed 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards and was sacked five times.

Editor's Picks Bills trade McCarron to Raiders for draft pick Fifth-year QB AJ McCarron, who played the entire preseason finale for the Bills, has been traded to the Raiders for a fifth-round draft pick.

McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have lauded Peterman for his attitude and approach since he threw five interceptions in his NFL starting debut last November against the Los Angeles Chargers. McDermott, who benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of Peterman for that game, turned back to Taylor for the second half and the remainder of the season. The Bills traded Taylor to the Browns this offseason.

Three weeks after his disastrous starting debut, Peterman made his second career start last December in a snowstorm against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 5 of 10 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in that game, a Buffalo win, before exiting with a concussion.

"I understand what happened [last November against the Chargers]," McDermott said in June. "I acknowledge that. But that doesn't define someone. One game never defines someone. The guy is a winner. You hope over the course of time that will come out, but his whole approach ... is what you want."

Peterman, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in the 2017 draft. He began his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Pittsburgh for his final two seasons.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley and ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.