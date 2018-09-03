Ben Roethlisberger delivers the ball right on time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback came through with personalized, autographed footballs for a teenage Mayo Clinic patient and his doctor -- replacing a fake autograph that the doctor gave inadvertently.

According to KAAL-TV Minnesota, in early August, Dr. John Stulak gave Seth Bayles, who is fighting a rare autoimmune disease, a football he thought was autographed by Roethlisberger, as provided by Stulak's brother. Bayles is from Wisconsin but is a big Steelers fan.

Roethlisberger's social media coordinator saw the story circulating online and messaged the TV station to say that the signature was not the quarterback's.

Roethlisberger then sent a FaceTime video to Bayles and Stulak.

"I saw your guys' video online, Dr. Stu, how you gave the football to Seth. I thought that was really, really cool, but something caught me off guard, that the autograph wasn't mine," Roethlisberger said in a video shot from the Steelers locker room before a practice. "So I wanted to send you guys a video to just let you know that I appreciate your guys' support and, Seth, why don't you check with your mom. She might have something for you, and you too, Doc."

Roethlisberger told Bayles to "keep up the good fight, brother. Pulling for you, praying for you."

In the KAAL-TV video segment, Bayles' mother then handed out two boxes, each with a signed football, featuring the messages "Seth, you are the man" and "Dr. Stulak, you are a real hero."

Bayles called the gesture "unbelievable."

"It is just awesome," Bayles said. "I can't begin to tell you how amazing and cool this is."