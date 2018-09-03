ASHBURN, Virginia -- The Washington Redskins on Monday signed defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, who dropped in the 2017 NFL draft because of misdemeanor simple battery charges that later were dismissed.

Brantley was projected to go around the second round by some draft experts based on his ability, but fell to the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round in part because of the charges. They stemmed from an altercation with a woman at a bar in Gainesville, Florida. She claimed that after pushing him, Brantley responded by "striking [her] in the face, knocking her unconscious." But charges were dropped because of "insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction," according to Alachua County (Florida) Court records.

There also were pre-draft concerns, according to multiple reports about a poor combine workout that helped cause his slide. He played in 12 games as a rookie with Cleveland, recording 18 tackles and two sacks but was waived by the team as they trimmed their roster to 53 players.

In Washington, he'd likely play end in the base defense and tackle in nickel packages.

The Redskins released defensive lineman Anthony Lanier, designating him as injured, to make room for Brantley. Lanier made the Redskins in 2016 as an undrafted free agent; he's been dealing with a hip flexor issue.

Washington has rebuilt its defensive line, with all three starters 24 years or younger. The Redskins drafted two linemen in the first round in the last two drafts: nose tackle Daron Payne and end Jonathan Allen. Their third starter, Matt Ioannidis is 24 and another key reserve is rookie Tim Settle. They have praised this groups work ethic and approach repeatedly.