Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that quarterback Nick Foles will start in Thursday night's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pederson had revealed on Sunday that Carson Wentz has still not been cleared for contact after suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee last season.

Foles filled in for Wentz after his injury, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. He was named the game's MVP.