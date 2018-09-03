TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers defensive tackle and first-round draft pick Vita Vea still hasn't returned to practice after missing over a month with a strained calf muscle.

Coach Dirk Koetter said Vea's just not ready to resume practicing, putting his availability to play this week against the New Orleans Saints in serious jeopardy.

"He's making good progress. Unfortunately, it's not to the point where he can play on the field," Koetter said. "He's working a lot behind the scenes -- in the weight room, in the training room -- he's making progress but he's just not ready to play on the field."

At the time of the injury, a source close to the situation told ESPN that Vea would "miss a couple of weeks" and was "not expected to miss any regular season games."

Vea has been seen jogging up and down the practice field with trainers. He's looked fit and conditioned, taking little to no rest in between turns.

Koetter noted that Vea, who's already a massive 347 pounds, has managed to keep his weight down during the recovery process, something the team had concerns about.

The 12th overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Vea was expected to line up next to six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy and help invigorate a pass rush that finished with just 22 sacks in the league last year -- last in the NFL.

Veteran Beau Allen, who signed as a free agent from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, has manned the position throughout training camp and the preseason. The team also placed backup Mitch Unrein on injured reserve Monday with a concussion.