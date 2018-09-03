OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Undrafted rookie Kaare Vedvik would be kicking in the NFL this season if not for the head injuries he suffered Saturday in a late-night incident in Baltimore City, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore City Police said Vedvik was found at approximately 4 a.m. ET on Saturday suffering from "upper body injuries" but could not confirm how his injuries occurred. Vedvik, 24, a native of Norway, was sent to Maryland Shock Trauma and is now listed in stable condition.

"It was disappointing for him because I think it cost him a chance to kick in this league," Harbaugh said Monday. "He would've had a shot. There were plenty of trade talks."

Vedvik was 8-of-9 (89 percent) on field goals in the preseason, hitting a 56-yarder in Thursday's preseason finale. He repeatedly hit long field goals in training camp, but he didn't have a shot to make the Ravens because of Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Teams were showing interest in Vedvik entering the final preseason, game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik was placed on the non-football injury list as a result of the injuries he suffered in a late-night incident on Saturday. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Harbaugh visited Vedvik in the hospital on Sunday, along with vice president of security Darren Sanders.

"He told what he could remember what happened. it's not up to me to get into the details of that," Harbaugh said. "He's trying to remember as best he can. I think they're trying to piece some of it together based on some video stuff."

Vedvik's face remains swollen and was "kind of stitched up," Harbaugh said.

"We're just grateful and I think he's very thankful that he's OK," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be fine. That's the most important thing."

The Ravens will keep Vedvik on the non-football injury list. He can train at the team facility once he recovers.

Vedvik will also serve as a lesson to the younger players.

"My dad said, 'Nothing good ever happens after midnight.' And it was well after midnight," Harbaugh said. "So, we'll be talking to the young guys next year. Be a little more smarter. Be more aware of your surroundings. Don't be by yourself. Understand that there are people out there that have maligned intentions, especially when you're a young guy and maybe even if you're a Raven football player."