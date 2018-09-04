Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson tweeted Monday night that he's not happy with the team's decision to keep him on the non-football injury list to start the season, which will require him to miss at least the first six games.

Dickson was the Seahawks' presumed starter when they signed him this offseason to a three-year deal worth $10.7 million after letting Jimmy Graham leave in free agency. But he spent all of training camp on NFI, initially because of a quad injury.

It appeared the Seahawks might have been getting ready to activate Dickson when he tweeted Friday, "Season:Ready," but he remained on NFI as Seattle set its initial 53-man roster over the weekend.

"Can't say I'm happy with the decision but I'm trusting gods [sic] plan," he tweeted Monday night. "I'll be ready when #84 is called."

Dickson, 31, who has played for the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, has missed only four games in his eight seasons and none over the past five.

"He just hasn't been able to get [back]," coach Pete Carroll said. "He's had, really, three different things that bothered him in the process of trying to get back. All muscle-related issues and just couldn't get well. At this point, he's not in shape enough so he's going to have to get in shape in the next weeks and he'll be healed soon, but he just hasn't been able to catch up with us fast enough so we'll wait a little bit longer for him and expect him to come back in six weeks or something like that."

Nick Vannett has been Seattle's No. 1 tight end in Dickson's absence, but rookie fourth-round pick Will Dissly also is expected to play regularly. The Seahawks' third tight end is Darrell Daniels, who was acquired in a trade Saturday from the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

Seattle opens the regular season Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.