PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles re-signed wide receiver Markus Wheaton on Tuesday and put tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve.

Rodgers was in line to to be third tight end behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert but suffered a knee injury and has been sidelined for the past couple of weeks.

Markus Wheaton returns to the Eagles with Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins out for Week 1. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Wheaton was originally signed by the Eagles in May. He was released as the team trimmed its roster to 53 over the weekend. The re-signing of Wheaton helps bolster a receiving corps that will be without Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) on Thursday against the Falcons. Second-year wideout Mack Hollins was ruled out for Thursday by coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday. He's been dealing with a groin injury and missed practice Monday.

Wheaton has 110 career receptions for 1,559 yards with eight touchdowns in five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.

With Rodgers on injured reserve, tight end Josh Perkins moves up the depth chart.